MDA, AccelerateMS help Aurora Flight Sciences with expansion

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Aurora Flight Sciences plans to fill 63 new jobs by the end of 2025.

Lowndes County supervisors approved a tax incentive for the company’s expansion.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing help through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive program. AccelerateMS is also providing help.

This $43.8 million investment will go towards the construction of a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing space and the refurbishment of another building.

Aurora opened its Columbus facility in 2005. This is its third expansion at the site.

