MDE and MDHS release P-EBT cards to over 92,000 children under six

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education and the Mississippi Department of Human Services have begun releasing P-EBT benefits to over 92,000 children who were under the age of six and received SNAP benefits during the 2021-22 school year or summer of 2022.

P-EBT cards for those recipients will be mailed starting today through October 22.

Children who were under the age of six and were members of an active SNAP case between August 2021 and July 2022 in Mississippi will receive one-time P-EBT benefits based on the number of months they received SNAP benefits.

