MDE reporting student achievement is climbing after COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Education says student achievement is climbing back up since the pandemic.

MDE looked at trends in state testing in Math, Language Arts, and Science.

In this chart where the percentage of students who were proficient in those subjects was around 10 percent lower than before the pandemic for 2022.

In Language Arts and Science, more students are advanced and a greater percentage than before COVID-19 forced schools to close in-person learning.