MDHS removes hurdles for single parents applying for childcare assistance

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services has removed a hurdle for single parents seeking childcare assistance.

According to our CBS affiliate WJTV, officials announced the Mississippi Department of Human Services removed the child support cooperation requirement for parents and guardians receiving child care tuition assistance through the Child Care Payment Program.

This means that a single parent can receive financial assistance to send their child to daycare or receive quality child care without having to sue the father or mother of his or her child for child support payments.

The move also assists parents in entering and remaining in the workforce and strengthens K-12 readiness.

