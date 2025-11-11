MDHS to issue partial SNAP benefits for November

JACKSON, MS – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced today that it will begin partial distribution of SNAP benefits following official guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS). Beginning November 10, 2025, MDHS will distribute up to 65% of the November SNAP benefit allotment to SNAP recipients. Benefit amounts have been set by the USDA Food and Nutrition Service, not MDHS.

SNAP benefits are issued on a rolling basis between the 4th and the 21st of each month. Those recipients who typically receive their benefits between the 4th and 10th of the month will be included in the upcoming issuance of benefits as early as November 10. All other recipients will receive their benefits on their regularly scheduled issuance date.

In preparation for benefit issuance, MDHS encourages all SNAP clients to register their account at ConnectEBT.com and change their PIN number.

SNAP recipients are advised to:

· Register for a Connect EBT account and save ConnectEBT to their cell phone home screen and change their PIN after every use to reduce their risk of fraud and skimming. (See TUTORIAL)

· Monitor all account transactions and report any suspicious activity to MDHS. https://www.mdhs.ms.gov/help/snap/snap-fraud/

· Ensure all case information is current to avoid interruptions in benefits.

· Follow MDHS social media channels for the latest updates on additional benefit funding and program announcements.

MDHS will continue to share information as updates become available. For the latest details, visit www.mdhs.ms.gov or follow official social channels.