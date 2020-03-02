MDOC: Second inmate who died at Parchman identified

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Parchman inmate who died last week was identified as a 70-year-old man serving a conviction out of Lowndes County.

Paul Joseph Capps died Thursday at the hospital at Mississippi State Penitatry.

Capps had been in prison since May of 2008 for a statutory rape conviction.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said foul play was not suspected in Capp’s death. An autopsy will determine his cause of death.

Capps is the 23rd prisoner to die in the Mississippi prison since the beginning of 2020.