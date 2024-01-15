MDOT continues salting Lowndes County roads

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation continued treating roads in Lowndes County.

Salt is covering the bridge that connects downtown to the island. Secondary roads were also treated.

Highways 82, 45, and 45 Alternate in Lowndes County were pre-treated on Sunday.

Preparations for the winter weather started over the weekend.

MDOT said crews have stockpiled salt, sand, and asphalt slag.

The agency used salt if the roads were already wet.

Sand and slag are used to help with traction in slushy conditions.

