MDOT wrapped up inaugural rural infrastructure summit

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation wrapped up an inaugural rural infrastructure summit Friday afternoon.

Panel discussions focused on maximizing local, state, and federal resources.

Round table topics such as preparing rural Mississippi to connect with electric vehicles were also discussed.

The goal is to convene infrastructure leadership to share information, knowledge, and resources that will help enhance the rural infrastructure network in the Magnolia State.

” Being able to share information, getting on the same page, and pulling the wagon in the same direction is of vital importance when we’re working with our state leaders to acquire the tools and resources necessary to adequately address the needs around the state,” said Brad White, MDOT Executive Director.

The summit helped bridge the gap between boards of supervisors, mayors, superintendents of education, and other city leaders.