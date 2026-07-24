MDPS shuts down the Grenada Law Enforcement Training Academy

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has shut down the Grenada Law Enforcement Training Academy.

According to a letter addressed to Mayor Charles Latham, Chief George Douglas, and Training Officer Rolando Fair.

The academy was shut down effective immediately.

The letter states that the Office of Standards and Training Board voted to immediately pause and review the academy’s authority to conduct the Part-Time Law Enforcement Officer Training.

It was sent on July 17.

It states that the academy had to notify all of the students currently enrolled and cease all instruction.

Suspend any ongoing or scheduled course and take no further action until directed by the board.

The academy had to put in writing that they had completed these no later than July 21.

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