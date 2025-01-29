MDWFP invites students to participate in state-wide art contest

MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF WILDLIFE FISHERIES PARK

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) invites students across the Magnolia State to get outdoors and participate in the 2025 Bob Tyler Fish Hatchery Youth Art Contest.

Each student must submit a portfolio including an entry form and artwork to the Visitor Education Center (VEC) by May 10, 2025.

Winners in four age categories will have their work published in the Mississippi Outdoors magazine, as well a various gift cards.

For more information on entry forms and rules, please visit MDWFP’s website at mdwfp.com/contest.

