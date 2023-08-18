MDWFP lifts burn ban from several parks across north Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks is updating its burn ban for several north Mississippi state parks.

Bonfires, campfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning are allowed at the following state park: Trace, Legion, Lake Lowndes, John Kyle, Tombigbee, J-P Coleman, Wall Doxey, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, and Leroy Percy.

The burn ban still exists for every other state park in Mississippi.

Violations of the burn ban can result in a misdemeanor offense and fines ranging from $100 to $500.

