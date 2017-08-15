Medical Call Leads to Hospital Visit for Columbus Police Officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An emergency medical call leads to an assault on a police officer in Columbus.

Tuesday night police responded to a call of an unresponsive person in a ditch in the 1400 of 9th Street South, near the Palmer Home.

When the officer tried to give medical help to the subject, he became alert and combative.

Other officers arrived at the scene and took the person into custody.

The officer suffered cuts, bruises, and possible muscle injuries, and was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

It’s not known what charges the alleged attacker will face.