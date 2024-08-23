Meeting planned to discuss OCH Regional Medical Center’s future

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There will soon be an update on where OCH Regional Medical Center stands and possibly its future.

WCBI has learned that the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors will hear a presentation on Monday from consultants about the hospital’s financial position, current state of care, and legal options available.

Legally, a viability study has to be done when considering selling or leasing the hospital.

Multiple sources have told us county leaders will learn about the long-term viability of keeping the hospital county-owned. They will also learn what possible options there are to lease or sell the facility.

These options have been discussed before but supervisors opted to keep the hospital.

Our sources say some hospital services including nursing are outsourced, OCH has lost money, and employees.

The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed OCH no longer has a trauma status. That means ambulances carrying patients that require trauma services must bypass OCH.

We will be at the meeting and bring you more information at that time.