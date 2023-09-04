Meeting set to educate public on Columbus’ “Green Cup” ordinance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’s new Go Cup Ordinance goes into effect September 15th, and the city and Main Street Columbus want to make sure residents understand it.

The two groups are holding a meeting to discuss the new law Tuesday morning (Sept. 5th).

The Go Cup Ordinance, sometimes called the “Green Cup” Ordinance, will allow restaurant and bar patrons to carry alcohol from one establishment to another within set aside entertainment districts in the city, and as long the drink is in an approved container, the aforementioned “Green Cup”.

The two entertainment districts include an area in Downtown Columbus that includes parts of 5th Street North and South, parts of 2nd Avenue North, and a stretch on Main Street, and on Northside, what is known as the Queen City District, around 15th Street North between 7th and 8th Avenues, and 7th Avenue between 14th and 16th Streets.

There will also be exceptions for annual festivals.

The meeting will be Tuesday morning at 10 in the Upstairs Courtroom at Columbus City Hall.