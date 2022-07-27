Mega Millions jackpot reached history making number at $1.2 billion

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached history-making numbers cashing in at $1.2 billion.

This is the fourth largest in the history of the U.S. Lotteries.

If you win and opt for a cash payout, the total is worth $602 million as a lump sum payment.

Excitement about the drawing caused the shutdown of the Mega Millions website for more than two hours Tuesday night, and the pace of sales meant revising the estimated jackpot upward twice after the July 22 drawing.

The Mississippi Lottery has 1,900 retailers throughout the state.

Watch the Mega Millions live on WCBI Friday night at 10 p.m.