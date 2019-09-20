Megan Fox opens up about son wearing dresses

Actress Megan Fox opened up about her 6-year-old son, Noah, and his affinity for fashion on “The Talk” Friday. Fox said her son often takes part in her dress fittings and he likes to pick out his own clothes, sometimes wearing a dress to school.

“He’s very talented – but he’s still six,” Fox said to laughter from the five hosts. “He’s really into fashion and sometimes he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses sometimes.”

Fox said she sends Noah to a “really hippie school,” but even there he’s made fun of for wearing dresses: “We’re going through that now where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”

[embedded content]

The Talk – Megan Fox on Son, Noah, Being ‘laughed’ at for Wearing Dresses to School by The Talk on YouTube

The crowed applauded as Fox, who has three sons with actor Brian Austin Green, opened up about respecting her son’s choice to wear a dress.

Noah stopped wearing dresses to school after being made fun of, though he recently decided to try it out again. “I said, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'” Fox said. Noah said the boys at school laughed, but he didn’t care because he likes wearing dresses.

Noah is Fox’s oldest son. She often posts photos of her kids on Instagram, sharing as early as 2017 that Noah liked to wear dresses.

One early photo of Noah in a dress was immediately attacked with negative comments, Entertainment Tonight reports. The same photo received an influx of new comments since Fox’s appearance on “The Talk” and many of them are positive.

“Megan, don’t let hate get the best of you your son is adorable and he will grow up to be a respectable handsome man,” one person wrote on Friday.

“Your children are gorgeous,” another person wrote on Friday. “You and your husband appear to be doing a wonderful job of raising them. I love that you are (trying to!) ignoring the hateful words from people who don’t understand that all these gender stereotypes are stupid social constructions — they’re not real!”