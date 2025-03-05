MEMA assesses storm damage across the state of MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -Deadly storms tore through Mississippi on Tuesday, March 4, leaving behind widespread destruction. Now, emergency crews are assessing the damage.

homes were smashed. trees were ripped from the ground, and thousands were left in the dark.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency confirmed three lives lost—one in Clarke County and two in Madison County.

Six others were hurt, including four in Wayne County.

Damage reports are pouring in from Madison, Perry, Warren, and Wayne counties.

If you have damage, report it to your local emergency office or MEMA.

