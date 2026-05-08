MEMA confirms 7 tornadoes touched down in previous severe weather across MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The National Weather Service has confirmed seven tornadoes touched down on Wednesday in Mississippi.

The strongest were two EF-3s that hit Franklin and Lamar Counties.

As of this afternoon, there were still more than five thousand power outages across the affected areas.

In all, seven counties have reported damage so far.

Lamar County is reporting the most damage with 46 homes and 8 businesses suffering damage, and four people injured.

Lincoln County has had the highest human cost so far, with 12 people reporting injuries.

These are all preliminary numbers and will likely change as damage assessments continue.

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