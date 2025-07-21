MEMA deadline approaching for March storm victims across MS

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – People who suffered damage from the March 14th and 15th tornadoes have a deadline approaching.

Those wishing to apply for Individual Assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency have until 11:59 pm tomorrow, July 22, to apply.

FEMA offers a range of assistance to meet various needs.

Individual Assistance was approved for 11 counties in Mississippi, including Grenada, Itawamba, and Montgomery in our viewing area.

If you need to apply for assistance, you can call 800-621-3362 or go online to disasterassistance.gov.

