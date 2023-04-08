MEMA, FEMA, American Red Cross plan town hall meetings for victims

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some tornado victims will meet with state and federal agencies to discuss the resources available to them.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, along with FEMA and the American Red Cross will host a town hall meeting in Winona next week.

MEMA says the meeting will be Thursday, April 13th.

It will be held at the Zion District Association Building on Justy Street and begin at 5:30 PM.

Right now, the recovery agency says its top goals are debris removal, utility restoration, and assessing housing solutions for the displaced.

Winona and Montgomery County were battered by an EF-3 tornado on March 24th.