MEMA has released preliminary report from Wednesday’s storms

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency releases some very preliminary numbers from Wednesday night’s storms.

So far, 12 counties in the state are reporting damage.

Three injuries were reported in Tippah County.

These are very preliminary numbers and they will grow over the coming days.

MEMA encourages people with home damage to use the agency’s self-report tool.

The Call Center will be open for business starting today April 14, 2022. If assistance is needed call 1-800-445-6362.