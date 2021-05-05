MEMA releases preliminary damage reports from severe weather event

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Damage reports from Sunday night’s storms continue to filter into the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Preliminary numbers show 65 homes were affected, along with two businesses.

In Pontotoc County, 10 homes were damaged and one business.

Those numbers will most likely change in the coming days.

MEMA is not reporting any damage numbers from Calhoun County, as of yet.

The National Weather Service confirmed 12 tornadoes touched down in the state on Sunday.

Calhoun, Itawamba, Lee, and Pontotoc Counties were hit by some of those twisters.

If you have any damage from the recent storms contact your local EMA office.