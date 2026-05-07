MEMA releases report on storm damage across Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Wednesday’s severe weather impacted parts of South Mississippi.

According to a preliminary report by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 17 people were injured.

12 of those are in Lincoln County, 4 in Lamar County, and one in Franklin.

At this time, no fatalities have been reported.

MEMA reports damage across at least four counties.

As of Thursday morning, over 15,000 people are without power statewide. Homes are damaged, and roads are closed due to debris.

If you have loved ones in the affected areas, there are two shelters available for survivors at the Lincoln and Lamar County Safe Rooms.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.