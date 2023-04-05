MEMA releases statement on Individual Safe Room Program

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Almost 2,000 people applied for safe rooms since August.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency opened applications in 2022 for individual safe rooms.

During the application process, FEMA has requested additional information from applicants.

The state is waiting for FEMA to approve those safe room applications.

If your application is approved, a MEMA representative will contact you by phone or email to begin the installation process.

At this time, MEMA has closed this period for safe room applications.

MEMA released the following statement:

“The Individual Safe Room Program which launched in August 2022, is currently closed. MEMA staff is now processing nearly 2,000 applications. Through this process, FEMA has requested additional information from applicants. As of today, April 5, 2023, the state awaits FEMA’s decision in approving those safe room applications. If approved, a MEMA representative will contact the applicant via phone or email to begin the installation process. At this time, we are not taking any more safe room applications. All safe rooms must be complete before MEMA launches the next safe room program application period.” – Malary White, MEMA Chief Communications Officer.

