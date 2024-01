MEMA reports 12 weather-related deaths in Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – One additional weather-related death has been reported to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

It happened in Marshall County.

This brings the state’s total death toll to 12 since January 14 due to winter weather.

Additional deaths have been reported in Chickasaw, Humphreys, Leflore, Panola, Rankin, Sharkey, Sunflower, and Washington counties.

