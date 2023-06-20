MEMA reports at least 100 damaged structures after storms in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WXXV) – Damage assessments continue across Mississippi, as severe weather has battered the state for days.

In Moss Point, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said at least 100 structures were damaged.

This includes homes, businesses, churches, and schools.

Six people were injured.

Now, city leaders there in the Gulf Coast town are coordinating relief efforts with state agencies.

“The area of Lovers Lane, which is north Griffin, Lakeview Avenue, Moss Point High School, the Stadium, the Gym, then moving southeast, the Methodist church, the Baptist church here. It’s just devastating to see this, you know. A lot of work to do, a lot of cleanup. We know our community will come together and help our churches and our neighbors, everybody builds back,” said Wayne Lennep, Moss Point Alderman.

One person died in Jasper County from the storms on Sunday, when an EF3 twister hit there and damaged more than 70 homes.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter