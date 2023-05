MEMA reports March 24 tornado death toll increases

SHARKEY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The death toll from the March 24 tornadoes has increased.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced one person in Sharkey County has died after being hospitalized for about six weeks.

The death toll in Sharkey County is 14 and 22 statewide.

MEMA said they are saddened about this latest development.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter