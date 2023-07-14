MEMA requests that people document flood damage

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is asking people to document their flood damage.

Use the Self Report tool on the MEMA app.

You can report damage to your property, including homes and vehicles.

If there was damage to your house, make sure to show the water line on the wall and have an electrical outlet in the picture. This will help MEMA determine how much water was in the house.

You can also report damages to your local EMA office.

