Members of Starkville Rotary meet, honor fallen 9/11 victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Members of Starkville Rotary met and honored fallen 9/11 victims.

The guest speaker, Lieutenant General Harold Cross and a retired adjutant general of the Mississippi National Guard, spoke on ethical leadership in a dangerous world.

Cross shared his own experience living through 9/11 and the importance of coming together as a country.

“We should also take time to look back at the foundations of our country. To form a more perfect union they told us to establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our prosperity. We need to pay attention to that and above all of that, we need to get back down to that foundation and all of us do something untied to make this country better,” said Cross.

Next week’s meeting will discuss the upcoming improvements at the Golden Triangle Regional Airport.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter