Memphis man to spend 17 and a half years in Federal prison for robbing three banks

A Memphis man will spend the next 17 and a half years in Federal prison for robbing three banks in two states.

Between February and May of 2024, Freddy Najil robbed banks in Horn Lake and Southaven in Mississippi and West Memphis, Arkansas.

Najil also used a gun in the commission of those crimes.

In June of 2024, he was indicted by a Federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Arkansas on one count of bank robbery and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In March 2025, a Federal grand jury in the Northern District of Mississippi indicted him for two counts of bank robbery, two counts of using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

In May of that year, he agreed to enter a plea if the Mississippi case was transferred to the Eastern District of Arkansas.

In November, he pleaded guilty to one count each of bank robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.

He will spend 17 years and 7 months in prison and be subject to three years of supervised release.

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