Men of Compassion provides mentoring to students in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Adolescence is a tough time for everyone. A group of concerned men in Columbus is coming together to help the city’s young men navigate this sometimes rocky stage of life.

Men of Compassion has been meeting with boys at Columbus Middle and High Schools this week.

The group came together to provide guidance and support to these students, and to let them know that when they are faced with tough decisions, they don’t have to make them alone.

The mentoring group also wants to address the issue of youth violence in the city by teaching conflict resolution skills.

The conversations aren’t just one-sided. Men of Compassion is also listening to these young men to find out what changes they would like to see in the city.

Men of Compassion’s Vice President Willie Sanders said having positive role models at this critical age is important.

“The only reason I’m a great man is number one, because my father’s a great man; but also, because I had other men who were in the community. Coaches, for example – George Turner and Henry Dismukes – who poured into me and helped me stay on the path that I was supposed to be on”, said Willie Sanders, Vice President of Men of Compassion.

Men of Compassion is sponsored by the City of Columbus Community Outreach, and is looking for volunteers.

If you would like to work with the group, you can contact Leonardo Dismukes through the city’s Community Outreach office at (662) 244-3525.

