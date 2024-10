Meridian high School on Lockdown after a shooting near campus

MERIDIAN, Miss. (TWOK) – Meridian High School goes on lockdown today after gunfire near the school.

One person is in custody.

Administrators tell our state-wide news partner WTOK the shots were not fired near the campus.

However, it appears a car that was parked in the school parking lot was the target.

No one was was injured during the incident.

Law enforcement continue to search for a second suspect.

