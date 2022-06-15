Meridian Police Officer killed in the line of duty honored statewide

MERIDIAN/JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Meridian Police Officer killed in the line of duty will be honored statewide.

Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves issued an Executive Order declaring Thursday, June 16th, a day of mourning for Officer Kennis Croom.

Reeves ordered all flags in the state to be flown at half staff in Croom’s memory.

Officer Croom was killed in the line of duty while answering a domestic violence call last Thursday.

His funeral will be held this Friday in Meridian.