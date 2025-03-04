Metal fabricator looks to expand its business in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A metal fabricator in West Point is investing, expanding, and creating jobs.

Fabricators Supply is making a $2.6 million investment.

This project will also open the door for 15 new positions.

Fabricators Supply offers drilling, pressing, plasma cutting, and design of metals.

The expansion will add laser fabrication to the company’s operations.

West Point and Clay County are assisting with the project.

Mississippi Development Authority is helping through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive program.

