MHP announces start of application process for Cadet Class 69

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is ready to welcome a new class of troopers.

MHP announced the start of the application process for Cadet Class 69.

The class is scheduled to begin in January and will last about 17 weeks.

To apply, you must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and be a U.S. citizen and a resident of Mississippi.

Before acceptance into the class, applicants must pass PT and computerized testing and undergo interviews and other evaluations.

The base salary for an MHP Trooper will be $54,000 beginning July 1.

This class will be the eighth patrol school held since 2018.

View the full press release and learn how to apply here: MHP Cadet Class 69

