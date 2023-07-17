MHP enters contest showcasing best cruisers in America

COURTESY: MISSISSIPPI HIGHWAY PATROL FACEBOOK PAGE

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is entering a contest showcasing the best cruisers in America and paying homage to an old-school look.

For the 2023 American Association of State Troopers “Best Looking Cruiser” Contest, MHP will submit this 2023 Dodge Durango that sports a bubble light and throwback paint job to honor the agency’s first edition cruiser, the Ford Model 85.

This presentation photo was taken in front of the MHP Fallen Trooper Memorial in Jackson.

On April first of this year, MHP celebrated 85 years of service.

