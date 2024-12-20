MHP in search of a missing infant in Grenada

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol has issued a Missing and Endangered notice for a baby from Grenada who has been missing since December 19.

10-week-old A’marion Nason of Holcomb, Mississippi was last seen about 7:17 a.m., on the 700 block of Powell Road in Grenada County.

A’marion may be wearing a black and orange Nike onesie and a blue, black, and orange cap.

Nason may be with Anthony Rayshun Mitchell.

Mitchell is an African American man, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 178 pounds.

If you know where A’marion Nason or Anthony Rashun Mitchell are, call the Grenada County Sheriff’s Office, or dial 9-1-1.

