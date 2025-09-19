MHP investigates a vehicle accident involving a child in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
On Thursday, September 18, at around 8:27 pm, MHP responded to the crash on Highway 9 in Union County.
According to MHP, A 2015 Lexus RX 350 was traveling north when it collided with a minor child in the road.
The child was airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
The driver was not injured in the crash.