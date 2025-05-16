MHP investigates Benton crash that left one dead and three injured

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 22.

The crash happened in Benton County on Wednesday, May 13.

The car that 52-year-old Myeshia Nelson was driving left the road and hit a tree.

Troopers said the Ashland woman died at the scene.

Three children were also in the vehicle.

Two were flown to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The third child was taken to a New Albany hospital.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.