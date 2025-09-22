MHP investigates fatal motorcycle crash in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation.

According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, Monroe County 911 received a call of an accident on Highway 25 near Airport Road involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Sunday, September 20, at 8:13 pm.

The driver of the motorcycle, 64-year-old Willie Easter of Monroe County, was traveling south on Highway 25 and was reportedly hit from behind by the pickup truck.

He was taken to NMMC-Tupelo and later died from injuries.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G is investigating.

