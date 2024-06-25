MHP investigates two crashes in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating two late afternoon crashes in Northern Lowndes County.

One of those resulted in a fatality.

The wrecks happened on Highway 45 North near the intersection will Cal-Kolola Road a little before 5 p.m. on Monday.

A southbound Jeep left the road and crossed over into the northbound lane before landing in a ditch on the side of the road.

Witnesses said the Jeep rolled over a number of times.

The driver of the Jeep, 28-year-old David Logan Cook of Columbus, died at the scene.

Two other vehicles, a Honda sedan and a truck were also involved in a crash in the same area

The Honda suffered heavy damage to its rear, and the truck had significant damage to its front end.

