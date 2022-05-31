MHP issued over 15,000 citations over holiday weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Memorial Day Holiday was extremely busy for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Statewide, Troopers issued over 15,000 citations between Friday Morning and Midnight last night.

That’s over 2.5 more than the same period last year.

There were 375 DUI arrests. Up from just 160 last year.

State Troopers also investigated 125 crashes, including 4 fatal wrecks.

4 people died in those crashes, that’s up from 3 last year.

Those fatalities were in Claiborne, Stone, Washington, and Yazoo Counties.