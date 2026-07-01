MHP prepares for Independence weekend travel period

While the spirits are expected to be high this 4th of July, Flake says it's not worth a DUI.

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- The 4th of July is just days away, and many people are expected to hit the roads for the holiday weekend.

To ensure drivers are safe, the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out in full force patrolling the state’s highways.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G Public Affairs Officer Clay Flake says there are a few things drivers can do before hitting the road to make the most of their trip.

“The biggest thing is a plan of action. How are you going to get to and from your destination? Make sure you put in where you are going prior to see the arrival time. Obviously, when you are traveling on these bigger lanes, whether it be four lanes, obviously travel in the right lane. Don’t be in the left lane; that is strictly for passing, and maintaining your distance from vehicles is the biggest thing. Especially large vehicles that have to move at a different pace than small vehicles have to use,” said Flake.

If you are behind the wheel, put the devices down.

“Don’t drive distracted. Don’t utilize your cellphone while driving because you may know what you are doing, but you don’t know what somebody is doing. You have to maintain that distance, put your seatbelt on, don’t drive distracted by any means,” said Flake.

While the spirits are expected to be high this 4th of July, Flake says it’s not worth a DUI.

“If you have plans to drink, by all means have plans to have a sober driver,” said Flake.

Under Mississippi law, it is illegal for any person to operate a motor vehicle who is under the influence of alcohol or any other substance that impairs

his or her driving

In the Magnolia State, a person’s BAC level can not be point zero-8 or higher for adults. That goes to point zero-4 for commercial drivers and point zero-two for minors