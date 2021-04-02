MHP releases names of MDOT employees injured in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have an update on the Clay County crash that injured two Mississippi Department of Transportation workers.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the 18-wheeler that was hauling a mobile home collided with the back of an MDOT truck and an MDOT dump truck.

61-year-old Stanley Johnson was flown to a Tupelo hospital from the scene.

48-year-old Jonathan Wilcox was taken to a West Point hospital.

Both men are MDOT employees.

State troopers did not release their condition today.

The driver of the big rig, 56-year-old Benjamin Wakefield of Bainbridge, Georgia, was not injured.

Traffic was backed up for miles as crews cleared the scene yesterday afternoon on Highway 45 Alternate.

MHP continues to investigate the accident.