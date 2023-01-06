MHP releases new information on fatal crash near French Camp

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We have new information on a fatal accident in Choctaw County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said that three vehicles were involved in the crash on Highway 413, near French Camp, on Thursday.

Troopers believed an 18-wheeler loaded with logs ran off the highway and overturned, losing its load.

The driver, Sammy Massey of Lexington, had a serious head injury.

A car driven by Brandon Cain of Kosciusko ran off the road and hit a tree. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

Glenn Norton of Metairie, Louisiana was driving the third vehicle that went off the highway and hit a log. He died at the scene.

MHP continues to investigate.

