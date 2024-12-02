MHP respond to a fatal crash on Thanksgiving Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Two different people were struck by vehicles and died on Mississippi Highways during the Thanksgiving travel period.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said those crashes happened in Leake and Marshall Counties.

30-year-old Devonta Derring of Lena died November 27, on Highway 13 in Leake County.

62-year-old Sherry Nicholson of Memphis died on December 1, on Highway 302 in Marshall County.

Those crashes remain under investigation.

State troopers wrote fewer citations than last year with just over 6,600.

There were also less DUI’s and fatal crashes than in 2023.

The travel period started November 27, and wrapped up the early morning of December 1.

