Former Trooper indicted for fatal March wreck, charged with Manslaughter

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Indictments were unsealed Wednesday in Chickasaw County, blaming a former state trooper for a fatal March wreck.

Lou Zemek faces a two count indictment for his part in the wreck that killed Shirley Harris, 72.

The original accident report says Zemek was in his Highway Patrol Tahoe when he collided head on with Harris’ car on Highway 32 near the County Road 409 intersection.

He’s charged with Manslaughter in Harris’ death.

Zemek also faces an Aggravated Assault indictment for causing severe injuries to a passenger in the Taurus he struck.

The Bruce man left the patrol shortly after the accident.