MHP Troopers will have safety checkpoints set up for holiday weekend

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol will be doing their part to help keep the roadways safe during the upcoming holiday weekend.

Highway Patrol Troopers will set up safety checkpoints, looking for impaired or distracted drivers. They will also have more officers on the roadways during the July Fourth holiday.

Staff Sergeant Bryan Magee is the public affairs officer for Troop F, based in New Albany. He said the goal is to make sure everyone has a fun holiday weekend but also makes it home safely.

“We want to make sure everybody is safe, having a good time and that’s the last thing we want to do is have to go knock on someone’s door and tell them they’ve lost a loved one due to a traffic accident. So anytime, it doesn’t matter what’s going on out there, everyone needs to be a defensive driver while they’re out there driving on the roadways,” said Magee.

MHP will have stepped up enforcement this weekend through the Fourth of July statewide.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter