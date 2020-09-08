MHP wrote more than 9,400 tickets over Labor Day weekend

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It was a deadly Labor Day weekend across Mississippi, with seven deadly accidents and over 9,400 tickets written.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says there were 184 DUI arrests in the state.

519 of the tickets were for a seat belt violation.

Troopers investigated 121 accidents.

In our area, a head-on crash in Kemper County injured a Shuqualak man on Highway 39 this past Friday.

A Jeep driven by Braxton Willie and a car driven by Janan Rush of De Kalb collided head-on.

Rush died at the scene and Willie was taken to a local hospital.

In Alcorn County, troopers say Gregory Jones of Walnut was walking in the westbound lanes of Highway 72 when he was hit by a motorcycle.

Jones died and the motorcyclist was injured in the crash.

Deadly accidents were also reported in Carroll, Marshal, Humphreys, Lawrence, and Perry Counties.