MHP wrote over 6 thousand tickets over holiday enforcement period

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The long holiday weekend was a busy one for travelers and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

During the Friday to Monday 4th of July enforcement period, troopers wrote 6,140 tickets and made 146 D-U-I arrests.

Statewide there were 2 fatalities on the highways.

One of those was the hit and run death on Highway 373 in Lowndes County that we first reported Monday.

Troop G, out of Starkville, also made 12 DUI arrests and investigated 6 crashes.

Troop F, which covers the Tupelo / Lee County area had 40 DUI arrests – 8 wrecks, but no fatalities.